Rajnath Singh Denounces Opposition's Allegations Amidst Bihar Poll Campaign

Union Minister Rajnath Singh has strongly criticized opposition leaders, accusing them of making baseless claims against constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission. Addressing rallies in Sitamarhi and Motihari, he argued these allegations stem from the opposition's fear of electoral defeat.

Rajnath Singh spoke ahead of the Bihar polls, promoting the NDA's commitment to development, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country is on its way to becoming the world's third-largest economy. He also recalled the past governance as 'jungle raj', contrasting it with NDA's vision for a developed Bihar.

Lauding the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack, Singh reiterated India's stance as a powerful nation that retaliates without provocation. He assured voters of continued development in Bihar with enhanced infrastructure under the NDA regime.

