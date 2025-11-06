Unjust Releases: Britain's Prison Overcrowding Crisis

The British justice system is under fire following a rise in accidental prisoner releases, highlighting issues of overcrowding and a flawed immigration framework. The release of a migrant sex offender drew criticism this month, exposing the government's struggle to manage its prison infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy has been pressured to act following additional mistaken releases, including a sex offender who overstayed his visa. Although one prisoner voluntarily returned to custody, authorities are actively searching for another at large.

Official reports show 262 mistaken releases in 2025, doubling the previous year's figure. Critics attribute the problem to longstanding public service underfunding. In response, the government is seeking to modernize prison operations by transitioning from paper to digital systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)