Rahul Gandhi's Campaign Trail Moment Charms Bihar

During the Bihar assembly elections campaign in Araria, a charming interaction occurred between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a young boy. The viral video of this light exchange, including the boy asking Gandhi about his marriage plans, offers a soft touch amid a heated political atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a moment that softened the atmosphere of the heated Bihar assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a light-hearted interaction with a young boy during his campaign trail in Araria on Thursday.

The video clip, which has since gone viral, captures the boy approaching a smiling Gandhi. Moments later, the two engage in a brief conversation with Gandhi affectionately shaking the boy's hand and giving him a pat on the back before moving on with the campaign crowd.

Speaking with PTI-Video afterwards, the boy revealed he had asked Gandhi about his wedding plans. Gandhi humorously replied, telling the boy he would marry once his work was complete. The interaction has added a softer touch to Gandhi's campaign efforts in the first phase of Bihar's ongoing assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

