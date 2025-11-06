Rahul Gandhi's Campaign Trail Moment Charms Bihar
During the Bihar assembly elections campaign in Araria, a charming interaction occurred between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a young boy. The viral video of this light exchange, including the boy asking Gandhi about his marriage plans, offers a soft touch amid a heated political atmosphere.
- Country:
- India
In a moment that softened the atmosphere of the heated Bihar assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a light-hearted interaction with a young boy during his campaign trail in Araria on Thursday.
The video clip, which has since gone viral, captures the boy approaching a smiling Gandhi. Moments later, the two engage in a brief conversation with Gandhi affectionately shaking the boy's hand and giving him a pat on the back before moving on with the campaign crowd.
Speaking with PTI-Video afterwards, the boy revealed he had asked Gandhi about his wedding plans. Gandhi humorously replied, telling the boy he would marry once his work was complete. The interaction has added a softer touch to Gandhi's campaign efforts in the first phase of Bihar's ongoing assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Hits Out Over Pune Land Deal Controversy
PM, Shah imposed 'jungle raj' in country through rule of ED, CBI, I-T, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Bihar's Araria.
Himachal's Political Puzzle: Awaiting a New Congress Leader Amidst Crisis
Congress Leader Criticizes PM Modi Amid Bihar Elections
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has turned state's youth into labourers, alleges Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at poll rally in Purnea.