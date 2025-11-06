Union Minister Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Fraud Allegations in Haryana Elections
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of voter fraud in Haryana's 2024 Assembly elections, dismissing them as lies. Joshi noted that such allegations arose post-election, while stressing that the Election Commission cannot be blamed for Congress's electoral defeats.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertions of 'vote fraud' in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, labeling them as unfounded claims. Joshi remarked on the recurrent nature of these allegations surfacing well after the election timeline, pointing out that the Bihar elections are currently taking place.
The Union Minister, who also serves as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, emphasized that accountability does not fall upon the Election Commission following Congress's electoral losses. Joshi questioned Gandhi's stance by asking, "What does Rahul Gandhi want to say? The purification (Special Intensive Revision) of the voter list is still ongoing."
Rahul Gandhi had alleged major voter fraud, claiming there were about 25 lakh fake votes during the Haryana elections. He argued that a corrupt voter list threatens the foundation of democracy. Meanwhile, the first phase of Bihar's Assembly elections proceeds, with counting scheduled for November 14.
