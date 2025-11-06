Bihar's Record-Breaking Voter Turnout Sets Stage for Political Showdown
Bihar witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout at 65% in the first phase of assembly elections, seen as a litmus test for the ruling NDA's popularity. The elections are marked by intense competition between the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, with significant local and national political implications.
The first phase of Bihar's assembly elections concluded with a record-breaking voter turnout of nearly 65%, marking a crucial test for the ruling NDA's popularity. This high-stakes poll is being closely observed for both local impacts and as a predictor of the broader political climate ahead of the 2029 elections.
The NDA, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is relying on its 'sushasan' (good governance) image to counter opposition claims and promises, including the 'jobs-for-every-home' initiative led by Tejashwi Yadav. Meanwhile, allegations of election irregularities have added fuel to an already heated contest.
With major figures like Prime Minister Modi advocating for the NDA and addressing women's turnout as a key factor, all eyes remain on the final phases of voting. The presence of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party also adds an intriguing variable to the potential outcomes in this politically charged environment.
