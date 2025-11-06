Bihar Sets Voter Turnout Record in Assembly Elections First Phase

Bihar marked an electoral milestone, registering a record voter turnout of nearly 65% as polling concluded for the first phase of the assembly elections. The Chief Electoral Officer, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, highlighted that this preliminary figure could rise further as the remaining data is compiled.

In contrast to the 2020 elections impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's turnout is a significant improvement. Enthusiastic participation among female voters contributed to this high turnout, with rural polling stations witnessing considerable engagement.

Despite a largely peaceful voting day, sporadic clashes were reported in Lakhisarai and Saran, while the Election Commission resolved 143 complaints. The upcoming final phase on November 11 will determine the overall voter sentiment ahead of the November 14 counting day.