Left Menu

Bihar Sets Voter Turnout Record in Assembly Elections First Phase

Bihar witnessed a record voter turnout of nearly 65% in the first phase of assembly elections, with 121 seats contested. The electoral process was largely peaceful, despite minor clashes. The Election Commission anticipates a further increase in turnout once all data is accounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:45 IST
Bihar Sets Voter Turnout Record in Assembly Elections First Phase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar marked an electoral milestone, registering a record voter turnout of nearly 65% as polling concluded for the first phase of the assembly elections. The Chief Electoral Officer, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, highlighted that this preliminary figure could rise further as the remaining data is compiled.

In contrast to the 2020 elections impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's turnout is a significant improvement. Enthusiastic participation among female voters contributed to this high turnout, with rural polling stations witnessing considerable engagement.

Despite a largely peaceful voting day, sporadic clashes were reported in Lakhisarai and Saran, while the Election Commission resolved 143 complaints. The upcoming final phase on November 11 will determine the overall voter sentiment ahead of the November 14 counting day.

TRENDING

1
Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

 Global
2
Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

 India
3
Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

 Egypt
4
Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025