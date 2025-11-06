Political Firestorm: Accusations Fly in Nuapada Bypoll

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai have leveled serious accusations against BJD president Naveen Patnaik, alleging betrayal of the people of Nuapada and neglect towards ailing party MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

The duo campaigned vigorously for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia in the Nuapada bypoll, using the opportunity to criticize Patnaik's leadership and alleged previous party-switch maneuvering. Pointing to past instances where the BJD welcomed defectors, Majhi refuted claims of betrayal made by Patnaik, calling for support of Jay Dholakia.

Chhattisgarh CM Sai further criticized Patnaik's inability to learn the Odia language despite decades in power, questioning his commitment to the state and stressing the neglect faced by MLA Rajendra Dholakia during his illness. The growing tensions underscore the politically charged atmosphere surrounding the bypoll in Nuapada.

