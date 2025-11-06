Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Accusations Fly in Nuapada Bypoll

Mohan Charan Majhi and Vishnu Deo Sai accuse BJD president Naveen Patnaik of betraying Nuapada's trust and neglecting MLA Rajendra Dholakia. They campaign for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, highlighting BJD's past transgressions. A heated debate arises amid the political tension leading up to Nuapada bypoll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuapada | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Vishnu Deo Sai have leveled serious accusations against BJD president Naveen Patnaik, alleging betrayal of the people of Nuapada and neglect towards ailing party MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

The duo campaigned vigorously for BJP candidate Jay Dholakia in the Nuapada bypoll, using the opportunity to criticize Patnaik's leadership and alleged previous party-switch maneuvering. Pointing to past instances where the BJD welcomed defectors, Majhi refuted claims of betrayal made by Patnaik, calling for support of Jay Dholakia.

Chhattisgarh CM Sai further criticized Patnaik's inability to learn the Odia language despite decades in power, questioning his commitment to the state and stressing the neglect faced by MLA Rajendra Dholakia during his illness. The growing tensions underscore the politically charged atmosphere surrounding the bypoll in Nuapada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

