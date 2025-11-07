Judicial Spotlight on Chicago Immigration Protest Tactics
A federal judge in Chicago has accused immigration officials of lying about the nature of local protests. Judge Sara Ellis criticized the use of tear gas and anti-riot weapons, calling the agents' actions a violation of constitutional rights. The ruling restricts federal agents' conduct during protests.
A federal judge in Chicago has accused immigration officials of fabricating details about local protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ruled that federal agents must limit the use of tear gas and other anti-riot weapons after evidence contradicted the government's claims of violence.
Judge Ellis's decision follows testimony of excessive force, including tear gas usage in residential areas under 'Operation Midway Blitz,' and mandates body cameras and identification for agents handling protests.
