Musk's Monumental Payday: Tesla's Bold Future

Tesla's shareholders made a decisive move by approving a massive pay package for Elon Musk, potentially handing him $878 billion over the next ten years. This endorsement backs his ambitious plans to elevate the electric vehicle company into a leader in AI and robotics.

The shareholder vote, which enjoyed over 75% support, underscored confidence in Musk's future roadmap despite Tesla's brand facing challenges due to his controversial political stances. Musk's vision includes expanding self-driving capabilities, establishing a fleet of robotaxis, and selling humanoid robots.

While the decision faced opposition from major investors like Norway's sovereign wealth fund, proponents argue it aligns Musk's incentives with shareholders' long-term benefits. The pay relies on hitting milestones, such as vehicle production targets and significant stock appreciation, a strategy meant to drive Tesla's market value to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)