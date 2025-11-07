Left Menu

Musk's Monumental Payday: Tesla's Bold Future

Elon Musk secured a landmark pay package from Tesla shareholders, potentially earning up to $878 billion over the next decade. This move supports his vision for Tesla's expansion into AI and robotics. Despite political controversies, Musk's leadership aims to significantly boost Tesla's market value and production milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:32 IST
Musk's Monumental Payday: Tesla's Bold Future
Elon Musk

Tesla's shareholders made a decisive move by approving a massive pay package for Elon Musk, potentially handing him $878 billion over the next ten years. This endorsement backs his ambitious plans to elevate the electric vehicle company into a leader in AI and robotics.

The shareholder vote, which enjoyed over 75% support, underscored confidence in Musk's future roadmap despite Tesla's brand facing challenges due to his controversial political stances. Musk's vision includes expanding self-driving capabilities, establishing a fleet of robotaxis, and selling humanoid robots.

While the decision faced opposition from major investors like Norway's sovereign wealth fund, proponents argue it aligns Musk's incentives with shareholders' long-term benefits. The pay relies on hitting milestones, such as vehicle production targets and significant stock appreciation, a strategy meant to drive Tesla's market value to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse at Ulsan Power Plant: Rescue Efforts Intensify

Tragic Collapse at Ulsan Power Plant: Rescue Efforts Intensify

 South Korea
2
Probe Launched into UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Maintenance Under Spotlight

Probe Launched into UPS Cargo Plane Crash: Maintenance Under Spotlight

 Global
3
Supreme Court's Landmark Cases: A Pivotal Judicial Term Unfolds

Supreme Court's Landmark Cases: A Pivotal Judicial Term Unfolds

 Global
4
Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery

Hurricane Melissa Devastates Jamaica: Massive Cleanup Delays Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025