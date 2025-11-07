Left Menu

Elon Musk's $878 Billion Payday: Tesla's Vision and Investor Verdict

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has secured a major pay package after shareholders approved the plan, supporting his ambitious strategy for Tesla, including AI and robotics development. Despite opposition, Musk's vision retains strong investor backing, promising substantial growth in Tesla's stock and operational milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:46 IST
Elon Musk

In a decisive victory for Tesla's Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, the electric vehicle company's shareholders have approved an enormous pay package potentially worth $878 billion over the next decade. This endorsement highlights confidence in Musk's expansive vision of transforming Tesla into a dominant force in AI and robotics. Following the announcement, Tesla shares saw a modest rise of about 1% in after-hours trading.

During a shareholder meeting held in Texas, Musk celebrated the approval with flair, showcasing dancing robots and praising the dynamic nature of Tesla's future. He remarked, "What we are about to embark upon is not merely a new chapter of the future of Tesla, but a whole new book." The meeting also saw the reelection of three board directors, the approval of a new pay plan for Musk, and an agreement to hold annual elections for all board members.

The vote of confidence comes even as Musk's political actions have somewhat impacted Tesla's image. Analysts suggest that the pay package approval reinforces the long-term value proposition for Tesla's stock, especially amidst Musk's ambitious plans including widespread deployment of self-driving vehicles. Musk's commitment to the milestones set for the next decade, such as achieving a $8.5 trillion company valuation, is seen as crucial for continued growth and investor assurance.

