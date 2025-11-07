Zohran Mamdani's Victor's Voyage: NYC's New Mayor-Elect at Somos Summit

New York City's newly elected Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, made a noteworthy appearance in Puerto Rico on Thursday. Attending the Somos summit, an annual assembly for New York's political scene, Mamdani pledged to advocate for working class citizens.

This celebrated event, often serving as a post-election retreat, saw Mamdani's energetic reception. Accompanied by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who encouraged the crowd to cheer for him, Mamdani declared his commitment to a progressive agenda.

Just after his electoral win, defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, Mamdani introduced his transition team. Having spoken with outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, he's preparing for a smooth takeover, ensuring his policies on affordability align with city governance.