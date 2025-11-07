Left Menu

Federal Judge Orders Full SNAP Funding Amidst Government Shutdown

U.S. District Judge John McConnell has mandated the full funding of SNAP benefits by the federal government, countering the Trump administration's plan to reduce aid during a prolonged government shutdown. The decision highlights the legal and logistical complications of maintaining food assistance programs amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 06:32 IST
Federal Judge Orders Full SNAP Funding Amidst Government Shutdown

In a significant legal ruling, U.S. District Judge John McConnell has ordered the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, by Friday. The directive demands that 42 million low-income Americans continue to receive their full food aid benefits despite the ongoing government shutdown.

Judge McConnell accused the administration of attempting to withhold benefits for political reasons, emphasizing the real-world impact such as increased hunger and overburdened food pantries. The ruling has prompted the Trump administration to appeal, creating uncertainty around the immediate future of the program.

The case also underscores the complex challenges of managing food assistance, requiring states to navigate outdated systems to properly distribute funds. The administration's initial plan had threatened to suspend these essential benefits due to funding conflicts with Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amidst Diplomatic Shift

UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amidst Diplomatic Shift

 Global
2
Typhoon Kalmaegi: Destruction in Vietnam and the Philippines

Typhoon Kalmaegi: Destruction in Vietnam and the Philippines

 Vietnam
3
Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements

Trump Courts Central Asia in Quest for Rare Earth Elements

 United States
4
Kazakhstan's Entry into Abraham Accords: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Alliances

Kazakhstan's Entry into Abraham Accords: A New Chapter in Diplomatic Allianc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025