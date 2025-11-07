Federal Judge Orders Full SNAP Funding Amidst Government Shutdown

In a significant legal ruling, U.S. District Judge John McConnell has ordered the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, by Friday. The directive demands that 42 million low-income Americans continue to receive their full food aid benefits despite the ongoing government shutdown.

Judge McConnell accused the administration of attempting to withhold benefits for political reasons, emphasizing the real-world impact such as increased hunger and overburdened food pantries. The ruling has prompted the Trump administration to appeal, creating uncertainty around the immediate future of the program.

The case also underscores the complex challenges of managing food assistance, requiring states to navigate outdated systems to properly distribute funds. The administration's initial plan had threatened to suspend these essential benefits due to funding conflicts with Congress.

