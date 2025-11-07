UN Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amidst Diplomatic Shift

The United Nations Security Council voted to remove sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, marking a significant diplomatic shift. In an unexpected move, the U.S. spearheaded the resolution which saw China abstaining from the vote while Russia extended its support.

This decision follows U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier announcement to lift American sanctions on Syria, hailing it as a policy shift aimed at fostering regional stability. Trump commended Sharaa's leadership amidst challenging conditions, signaling progress with Syria.

The Security Council's decision has been well-received in Syria, with U.N. Ambassador Ibrahim Olabi lauding it as a supportive message for Syrians. Olabi emphasized Syria's readiness for positive international engagement and resolving outstanding concerns constructively.

(With inputs from agencies.)