Left Menu

US-Iran Sanctions Standoff: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to lifting sanctions on Iran, while Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed cooperation with the U.S. due to its policies. Despite five rounds of nuclear talks, significant disagreements remain, particularly on uranium enrichment, amid tensions highlighted by recent conflict involving Iran and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 07:43 IST
US-Iran Sanctions Standoff: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Iran has inquired about the possibility of lifting American sanctions, which have heavily restricted Tehran's ability to operate freely on the international stage. Trump expressed openness to discussions on the matter, although no formal steps have been taken.

The dialogue comes amidst a backdrop of tense relations, with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring that Iranian cooperation with the U.S. is untenable as long as Washington maintains policies supporting Israel, military presence, and interference in the Middle East.

In his second term, Trump reinstated his strict 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran, aiming to curtail its nuclear ambitions. Despite multiple rounds of talks, deep-seated issues, especially around uranium enrichment, persist, preventing any significant diplomatic breakthroughs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Potential India Trip and Trade Talks

Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Potential India Trip and Trade Talks

 Global
2
Deadly Strike: U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Caribbean Waters

Deadly Strike: U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Caribbean Waters

 Global
3
Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

Tadasha Mishra Takes Charge as Jharkhand's Acting DGP

 India
4
Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

Flight Delays at Delhi Airport: Technical Glitches Disrupt Operations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025