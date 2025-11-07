US-Iran Sanctions Standoff: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to lifting sanctions on Iran, while Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed cooperation with the U.S. due to its policies. Despite five rounds of nuclear talks, significant disagreements remain, particularly on uranium enrichment, amid tensions highlighted by recent conflict involving Iran and Israel.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Iran has inquired about the possibility of lifting American sanctions, which have heavily restricted Tehran's ability to operate freely on the international stage. Trump expressed openness to discussions on the matter, although no formal steps have been taken.
The dialogue comes amidst a backdrop of tense relations, with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring that Iranian cooperation with the U.S. is untenable as long as Washington maintains policies supporting Israel, military presence, and interference in the Middle East.
In his second term, Trump reinstated his strict 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran, aiming to curtail its nuclear ambitions. Despite multiple rounds of talks, deep-seated issues, especially around uranium enrichment, persist, preventing any significant diplomatic breakthroughs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
