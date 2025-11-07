Left Menu

Betting Scandal Rocks Turkish Football: 21 Detained in Widespread Investigation

Turkish authorities have detained 21 individuals, including 17 referees and a Super Lig club chairman, amid a clampdown on football betting. This follows the Turkish Football Federation's suspension of 149 referees found guilty of betting on matches. The situation is deemed a 'moral crisis'.

In a dramatic turn of events, Turkish prosecutors have ordered the detention of 21 individuals accused of being involved in illegal betting on soccer matches. Among those detained are 17 referees and a chairman of a Super Lig club. The state-owned Anadolu news agency confirmed that 18 suspects are currently in custody.

This development comes just a week after the Turkish Football Federation suspended 149 referees and assistant referees for engaging in betting activities. According to the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office, the arrested referees are suspected of abuse of duty and manipulating match outcomes. The scandal has expanded to include a Super Lig club president, a former club owner, and a former association president, all implicated in alleged match-fixing.

A separate probe by the TFF revealed an alarming number of referees involved in gambling, with many placing bets on matches they officiated. TFF President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu has labeled this situation a 'moral crisis', highlighting the severe damage to the integrity of Turkish football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

