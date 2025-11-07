Left Menu

Mahagathbandhan's Confidence Surges in Historic Bihar Election Turnout

Mahagathbandhan leader Rajeev Shukla confidently predicts an electoral victory following Bihar's Phase 1 polls. Despite NDA's optimism after a record voter turnout, opposition leaders highlight the unchanged voting pattern. Bihar celebrated its highest voter turnout since 1951, setting the stage for the next polling phase on November 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:17 IST
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of Phase 1 of Bihar's electoral polls, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla expressed high confidence in the Mahagathbandhan's success, projecting a win of at least 80 out of 121 seats. "We expect to earn a massive majority," Shukla said.

Simultaneously, Vikasheel Insaan Party's Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Sahani, criticized the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating they can enjoy the 65% turnout momentarily, but the state's youth are calling for change. Sahani's remarks followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's positive remarks on an NDA wave.

The first election phase, marking a 64.66% voter turnout, was marked by significant participation, with 3.75 crore eligible voters. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar praised this historic turnout, hailing the pure electoral process. The second phase is set for November 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

