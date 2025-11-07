Supreme Court Mandates Stray Dog Removal: Addressing Public Safety Concerns

In a decisive move addressing the surge in dog bite incidents, the Supreme Court has mandated the removal of stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, and major transit points across the country.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria ordered state and Union Territory administrations to erect proper fencing around these areas to prevent the entry of stray dogs, ensuring the safety of citizens.

Communicating the gravity of the situation, the court specified that the stray dogs should not be returned to their original locations after being captured. This directive aims to maintain the safety of public spaces, as releasing them back would counteract the court's objectives.

Local government bodies have been tasked with the responsibility of capturing stray dogs, vaccinating and sterilizing them, and then transferring them to designated shelters. The compliance of these orders will be overseen by the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, who will be held accountable for enforcement.

Further stipulations involve appointing nodal officers for regular monitoring and maintenance of the areas in question, with municipal bodies and panchayats instructed to conduct inspections over a three-month period and report findings back to the court.

Additionally, under the court's orders, stray cattle and animals on national and state highways must be relocated, with relevant agencies ensuring their safety in designated shelters. The court's action follows its own initiative, recognizing the widespread issue of stray animal management across India.

This three-judge bench's rulings modified earlier directives regarding stray dog management, emphasizing a nationwide approach rather than confining actions to Delhi-NCR. This more comprehensive order is a result of prolonged inaction by authorities on a pressing public safety issue.

Recent data highlights the urgency of these measures, as over 37 lakh dog bites have been reported nationally, with significant figures in Delhi alone. The court's intervention underscores the need for a balance between human safety and animal welfare.

