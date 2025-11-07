Rajasthan Youth Congress Rallies Against Alleged 'Vote Chori'
The Rajasthan Youth Congress protested against the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging electoral irregularities termed 'vote chori'. The protest follows Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'stolen' polls and fake electoral entries. The BJP and Election Commission have denied the accusations as baseless and unfounded.
The Rajasthan Youth Congress launched a protest in the city on Friday, directing their ire at both the BJP and the Election Commission over what they describe as electoral irregularities and 'vote chori'.
A number of Youth Congress members submitted to arrest during the demonstration, which transpired near the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters. This protest follows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's strong allegations of 'stolen' 2024 Haryana assembly elections.
Gandhi accused the EC, claiming that millions of electoral roll entries were fake and colluded with the BJP to influence outcomes. Both the BJP and the Election Commission have categorically denied these serious allegations.
