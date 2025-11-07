Left Menu

Rajasthan Youth Congress Rallies Against Alleged 'Vote Chori'

The Rajasthan Youth Congress protested against the BJP and the Election Commission, alleging electoral irregularities termed 'vote chori'. The protest follows Rahul Gandhi's claims of 'stolen' polls and fake electoral entries. The BJP and Election Commission have denied the accusations as baseless and unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:18 IST
Rajasthan Youth Congress Rallies Against Alleged 'Vote Chori'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

The Rajasthan Youth Congress launched a protest in the city on Friday, directing their ire at both the BJP and the Election Commission over what they describe as electoral irregularities and 'vote chori'.

A number of Youth Congress members submitted to arrest during the demonstration, which transpired near the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters. This protest follows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's strong allegations of 'stolen' 2024 Haryana assembly elections.

Gandhi accused the EC, claiming that millions of electoral roll entries were fake and colluded with the BJP to influence outcomes. Both the BJP and the Election Commission have categorically denied these serious allegations.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

