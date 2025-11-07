Left Menu

War of Words: Pradhan and Gandhi Clash Over Haryana Election Fraud Claims

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana elections. Pradhan dismissed Gandhi's claims as false, accusing him of spreading lies. Gandhi, in turn, highlighted alleged discrepancies in voter lists, urging the youth to safeguard democracy.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange of words, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday over allegations of 'vote fraud' related to the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Pradhan characterized Gandhi's claims as misleading narratives, labeling the Congress leader as 'mentally bankrupt' and accusing him of operating a 'new startup' focused on disseminating false information.

Addressing reporters from ANI, Pradhan remarked, 'He mentioned dropping a 'Hydrogen bomb' just three days ago, but that fizzled out... The individual spreading falsehoods is initiating a startup aimed at fabricating untruths and creating misleading narratives.' Pradhan's remarks took a personal turn as he described Gandhi's approach as irresponsible, highlighting the Congress leader's privileged background and perceived detachment from political reality.

Gandhi, during a previous press conference, had alleged extensive voter fraud in the upcoming Haryana polls, citing the Election Commission's voter list as evidence. He claimed a substantial number of fake entries, asserting that such corruption erodes the foundation of democracy. Gandhi called upon India's youth to protect democratic processes, stating, 'This is about your future. I have 100 percent proof of an attempt to transform a predicted Congress victory into defeat.'

