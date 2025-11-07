Sugarcane Standoff: Leadership Blame Game Amid Farmers' Protest

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for failing to address a farmers' protest over sugarcane pricing effectively. Speaking on Friday, Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of neglecting farmers' concerns and shifting the blame to the central government.

The protest, centered at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk, has persisted for nine days and spread across north Karnataka districts, with farmers demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane. In response, Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting with farmer leaders and sugar factory representatives to seek resolution.

Kumaraswamy argued that despite Siddaramaiah's extensive political experience, he failed to make timely decisions to prevent the escalation. He criticized the CM's appeal to the Prime Minister for intervention, stating it was a tactic to divert attention from state government shortcomings.

