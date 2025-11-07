Left Menu

Amit Shah's Rally: 'Development or Jungle Raj' in Bihar

Union Minister Amit Shah criticized the opposition in Bihar, alleging that the RJD-Congress failed to aid the poor and catered to infiltrators. He called for votes to develop Bihar, attacking RJD and Congress leaders, and promoting NDA's agenda for progress and security against alleged chaos under past regimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur(Bihar) | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:34 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah has launched a strong critique against the opposition in Bihar during a rally in Jamui, accusing the RJD-Congress alliance of lacking any development agenda. Shah alleged that during their tenure, they did little for the poor and instead focused on supporting infiltrators.

Addressing supporters, Shah emphasized that leaders who prioritize personal family welfare cannot drive Bihar's growth. He urged voters to back the NDA, promising to transform Bihar into a developed state free from frequent floods. He further accused RJD and Congress of perpetuating chaos, calling them a 'thagbandhan'.

Shah highlighted past issues such as terrorist attacks during the UPA regime and the prevalence of Naxalism, which he claimed were addressed under Modi's leadership. Announcing new development projects, he called for a decisive NDA victory to prevent a return to 'jungle raj'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

