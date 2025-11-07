Left Menu

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Call to Reawaken National Consciousness

'Vande Mataram' celebrates its 150th anniversary as Union Home Minister Amit Shah urges India to draw inspiration from the national song. He calls for a nation-wide campaign and adoption of Swadeshi to build a great India by 2047. The celebration emphasizes national unity and consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a celebratory event on Friday marking the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram,' Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the nation to draw inspiration from the song in the journey towards creating a great India by 2047. Speaking in Patna, Bihar, Shah emphasized the significance of the period leading up to 2047 as a time of national aspiration.

Shah led attendees in a collective recitation of the Swadeshi pledge, advocating for a commitment to domestic production. He highlighted the importance of embracing Swadeshi to realize the vision of a thriving India. Shah noted that 'Vande Mataram,' written by freedom fighter Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, played a pivotal role in India's independence movement, and continues to unite the nation today.

The minister announced a new campaign, utilizing both physical and digital platforms, to align with the essence of 'Vande Mataram.' Shah revealed plans for a social media initiative called 'VandeMataram150,' encouraging the nation to write the song in different regional languages, thereby promoting unity. The event also reminisced historical moments when 'Vande Mataram' was sung, such as on August 15, 1947, and emphasized its continued relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

