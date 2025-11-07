Left Menu

Iran's Nuclear Stand: Peace Through Strength?

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that while Iran seeks peace, it will not submit to pressure and will continue its nuclear program. This comes amid U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about Iran inquiring about lifting sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:20 IST
Iran's Nuclear Stand: Peace Through Strength?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a firm declaration, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran prioritizes peace yet remains steadfast in its commitment to maintain its nuclear program, resisting external pressure. This statement, broadcasted through state media on Friday, highlights Tehran's unwavering stance amidst international tensions.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that Iran had reached out with inquiries on whether the sanctions imposed by the U.S. could be reconsidered or lifted. This development shines a light on the ongoing diplomatic wrangling between the two nations, each navigating a complex geopolitical landscape.

The dialogue on sanctions forms a critical part of the broader conversation on nuclear disarmament and international peace efforts. As global powers watch closely, the outcomes of these discussions could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and international relations.

TRENDING

1
India A Pacers Shine in Thrilling Test Against South Africa A

India A Pacers Shine in Thrilling Test Against South Africa A

 India
2
Singh Swarnjit: First Sikh Mayor of Norwich, Connecticut

Singh Swarnjit: First Sikh Mayor of Norwich, Connecticut

 Global
3
Chasing Gold: Indian Men's Hockey Team Eyes Historic Triumph

Chasing Gold: Indian Men's Hockey Team Eyes Historic Triumph

 India
4
Shera Energy Sees Solid Growth, Expands Into Africa

Shera Energy Sees Solid Growth, Expands Into Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025