Treason Charges Amplify Tensions Post-Tanzania Elections

In a significant development following recent elections in Tanzania, prosecutors have charged 145 people with treason over alleged involvement in violent protests. These protests erupted during last week's presidential and parliamentary elections. Court filings revealed details about an accused businesswoman allegedly promoting tear gas mask purchases.

The main opposition party, CHADEMA, and several human rights activists have claimed that security forces killed over 1,000 people. However, the government has dismissed these figures as exaggerated and has offered no alternative death toll. This situation marks the first set of charges against individuals associated with the protests.

Religious leaders have urged the Tanzanian government to seek reconciliation with political opponents. Benson Bagonza, a bishop in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, warned that these charges could further escalate tensions. Meanwhile, the electoral commission announced incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan's victory, a result considered non-credible by African Union observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)