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India's Tactical Stand: Modi's Critique of Opposition Amidst Global Crises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for allegedly trying to exploit global crises for political gain. Amidst global unrest and rising fuel prices, Modi emphasized India's effective management due to strong foreign policy and national unity. He assured that the government is cushioning citizens from the impact of rising costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tharad | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:37 IST
India's Tactical Stand: Modi's Critique of Opposition Amidst Global Crises
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a strong stance against the Congress party, accusing it of exploiting global crises for political gains. Speaking at a gathering in Gujarat, Modi highlighted India's effective handling of international unrest and rising fuel prices, attributing this to the nation's strong foreign policy and national unity.

Modi denounced the Congress party as 'political vultures', claiming they are attempting to incite panic and fear, hoping to escalate the situation for their advantage. He reassured the public that despite global fuel price hikes due to West Asian conflicts, the government is mitigating the burden on citizens.

The Prime Minister asserted India's resilience and potential to lead in renewable energy, managing global challenges effectively. Modi reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring stability, accusing the opposition of intending to spread disorder and drive people to disrupt essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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