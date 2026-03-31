India's Tactical Stand: Modi's Critique of Opposition Amidst Global Crises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a strong stance against the Congress party, accusing it of exploiting global crises for political gains. Speaking at a gathering in Gujarat, Modi highlighted India's effective handling of international unrest and rising fuel prices, attributing this to the nation's strong foreign policy and national unity.

Modi denounced the Congress party as 'political vultures', claiming they are attempting to incite panic and fear, hoping to escalate the situation for their advantage. He reassured the public that despite global fuel price hikes due to West Asian conflicts, the government is mitigating the burden on citizens.

The Prime Minister asserted India's resilience and potential to lead in renewable energy, managing global challenges effectively. Modi reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring stability, accusing the opposition of intending to spread disorder and drive people to disrupt essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)