Left Menu

Iran Executes Four Men with Ties to Opposition Group

Iran executed four men linked to the People's Mojahedin Organisation, alleging their involvement in attacks, including firing launcher weapons at a government building. The judiciary reported the executions, emphasizing the group's opposition activities. This raises concerns over Iran's stance against political dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:42 IST
Iran Executes Four Men with Ties to Opposition Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has executed four men convicted of having ties to the opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran. The judiciary announced the verdict on Tuesday, marking a pointed stance against political dissent.

The men faced charges tied to multiple attacks, including the use of launcher weapons against a government building. These actions underscore the ongoing tension between the organization and the Iranian government.

The latest executions, following those of two other men on Monday, highlight the severe measures Iran is willing to take in light of opposition activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

 United States
2
Australia's LNG Windfall Tax: A Detrimental Move or Necessary Measure?

Australia's LNG Windfall Tax: A Detrimental Move or Necessary Measure?

 Global
3
Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

 Global
4
PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally.

PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026