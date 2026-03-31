Iran Executes Four Men with Ties to Opposition Group

Iran has executed four men convicted of having ties to the opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organisation of Iran. The judiciary announced the verdict on Tuesday, marking a pointed stance against political dissent.

The men faced charges tied to multiple attacks, including the use of launcher weapons against a government building. These actions underscore the ongoing tension between the organization and the Iranian government.

The latest executions, following those of two other men on Monday, highlight the severe measures Iran is willing to take in light of opposition activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)