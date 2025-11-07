Amit Shah's Fiery Attack on Opposition: Bihar's Political Tug-of-War
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Lalu Prasad's family, targeting DMK's MK Stalin, accusing them of disrespecting Biharis. He accused opposition of having no development agenda and patronizing infiltrators. Shah emphasized NDA's commitment to Bihar's development, promising infrastructure projects and attacking opposition's policies.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a strong critique against the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, taking particular aim at Tejashwi Yadav's endorsement of DMK leader MK Stalin, accusing Stalin's party of demeaning Biharis by equating them with 'bidis'.
Shah also attacked the previous Congress regime led by Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, accusing them of inaction against repeated terrorism from Pakistan, and claimed they lacked the resolve to respond effectively.
During rallies in Bhagalpur and Jamui, Shah accused the RJD-Congress alliance of neglecting development in Bihar, prompting a push for a fresh mandate to fulfill promised projects including defense corridors and electric vehicle clusters, as part of his vision for a more prosperous state under NDA governance.
