Amit Shah's Fiery Attack on Opposition: Bihar's Political Tug-of-War

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Lalu Prasad's family, targeting DMK's MK Stalin, accusing them of disrespecting Biharis. He accused opposition of having no development agenda and patronizing infiltrators. Shah emphasized NDA's commitment to Bihar's development, promising infrastructure projects and attacking opposition's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamui | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:56 IST
Amit Shah's Fiery Attack on Opposition: Bihar's Political Tug-of-War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a strong critique against the family of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, taking particular aim at Tejashwi Yadav's endorsement of DMK leader MK Stalin, accusing Stalin's party of demeaning Biharis by equating them with 'bidis'.

Shah also attacked the previous Congress regime led by Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, accusing them of inaction against repeated terrorism from Pakistan, and claimed they lacked the resolve to respond effectively.

During rallies in Bhagalpur and Jamui, Shah accused the RJD-Congress alliance of neglecting development in Bihar, prompting a push for a fresh mandate to fulfill promised projects including defense corridors and electric vehicle clusters, as part of his vision for a more prosperous state under NDA governance.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World's Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks' Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

