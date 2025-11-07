Left Menu

Iranian Plot Against Israeli Ambassador in Mexico Revealed

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps plotted to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico. The plan was active until the first half of the year but was contained, with no current threat. The U.S. warns that Iran has a history of targeting diplomats and dissidents globally, often using proxies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:40 IST
Iranian Plot Against Israeli Ambassador in Mexico Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. officials have revealed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had conspired to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico. The plot, which began late last year, was disrupted and no longer poses a threat, according to the U.S. source who wished to remain anonymous.

This disclosure highlights a continual pattern of aggressive strategies by Iran targeting not only diplomats but also journalists and dissidents. The information aligns with intelligence from Britain and Sweden, which have previously accused Tehran of using criminal networks to perpetrate such acts within their borders.

Recent reports from MI5 underscore the persistent danger posed by Iranian intelligence operations worldwide. This follows a history of hostility exacerbated by Israel's military actions against Iran, including attacks on nuclear sites. Iran's obstinate offensives should concern any nation housing Iranian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Refused Bail: Gravity of 1993 Mumbai Blasts

Refused Bail: Gravity of 1993 Mumbai Blasts

 India
2
Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

 India
3
Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Causes Significant Flight Delays

Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Causes Significant Flight Delays

 Global
4
Orissa High Court Calls Out SP for Remarks Linking Murder Case to Pending Election Petition

Orissa High Court Calls Out SP for Remarks Linking Murder Case to Pending El...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025