Iranian Plot Against Israeli Ambassador in Mexico Revealed

U.S. officials have revealed that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had conspired to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico. The plot, which began late last year, was disrupted and no longer poses a threat, according to the U.S. source who wished to remain anonymous.

This disclosure highlights a continual pattern of aggressive strategies by Iran targeting not only diplomats but also journalists and dissidents. The information aligns with intelligence from Britain and Sweden, which have previously accused Tehran of using criminal networks to perpetrate such acts within their borders.

Recent reports from MI5 underscore the persistent danger posed by Iranian intelligence operations worldwide. This follows a history of hostility exacerbated by Israel's military actions against Iran, including attacks on nuclear sites. Iran's obstinate offensives should concern any nation housing Iranian interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)