Thwarted Ambush: Iran's Failed Plot Against Israel's Envoy
Iran's Revolutionary Guard plotted to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico but was foiled, posing no current threat. This incident highlights Iran’s history of targeting those opposed to its regime. Security warnings have been issued in multiple countries regarding Iran's aggressive international tactics.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran attempted to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz Neiger, starting in late 2022. A U.S. official stated that the threat was neutralized, adding to Iran's history of targeting diplomats and dissidents abroad.
The thwarting of this plot underscores concerns about Iran's international tactics. These involve a series of violent operations targeting opponents, according to allies of the United States. However, exact details about how the mission was disrupted remain undisclosed.
Western nations, including the UK and Sweden, have raised alarms about Iran's employment of criminal proxies for similar plots in their territories. Iran's systematic silencing of critics, as seen in recent thwarted attacks in Australia and the Netherlands, remains a global security concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- ambassador
- plot
- assassination
- security
- diplomats
- dissidents
- international
- threat
ALSO READ
Massive Arms Haul in Jharkhand: Security Forces Thwart Maoist Threat
Unraveling the Threat: Security Concerns Amid COP30 in Brazil
Iran's Stance: Sovereignty and Security in Nuclear Negotiations
Renewed Waves of Piracy Threaten Maritime Security
EU's Post-War Strategy: Military Trainers in Ukraine for Future Security