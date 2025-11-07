Thwarted Ambush: Iran's Failed Plot Against Israel's Envoy

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran attempted to assassinate Israel's ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz Neiger, starting in late 2022. A U.S. official stated that the threat was neutralized, adding to Iran's history of targeting diplomats and dissidents abroad.

The thwarting of this plot underscores concerns about Iran's international tactics. These involve a series of violent operations targeting opponents, according to allies of the United States. However, exact details about how the mission was disrupted remain undisclosed.

Western nations, including the UK and Sweden, have raised alarms about Iran's employment of criminal proxies for similar plots in their territories. Iran's systematic silencing of critics, as seen in recent thwarted attacks in Australia and the Netherlands, remains a global security concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)