Kremlin Dismisses Rumors: Lavrov Still in Favor

The Kremlin firmly dismissed speculations that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has lost favor with President Vladimir Putin. This response comes amid rumors fueled by Lavrov's absence from a pivotal National Security Council meeting.

Concerns were magnified after Lavrov's dialogue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio led to the cancellation of significant diplomatic talks including a Russia-US summit and negotiations with Ukraine.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Lavrov remains an active foreign minister, while highlighting the complexities surrounding possible nuclear test discussions should the US withdraw from its current moratorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)