Pope Leo Decries Forceful Diplomacy
Pope Leo criticized the use of military force by nations to achieve diplomatic aims, highlighting the ineffectiveness of international organizations in resolving global disputes. He warned against the growing trend of power-based diplomacy over dialogue-driven approaches in a speech to Vatican diplomats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:10 IST
Pope Leo has voiced strong criticism against the rising trend of using military force for diplomatic achievements, marking it as a significant concern amidst global tensions.
He lamented the apparent weakness of international bodies in addressing such conflicts effectively and underscored the importance of dialogue-focused diplomacy.
The Pope, known as the first U.S. leader of the Catholic Church, conveyed his concerns in an address to diplomats stationed at the Vatican.
(With inputs from agencies.)
