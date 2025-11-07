U.S. Absence at U.N. Human Rights Review Sparks Concerns
The U.S. absence from a U.N. meeting reviewing its human rights record has raised concerns about its commitment to global human rights engagement. While past participation focused on advancing American values, critics accuse the U.S. of evading accountability under President Trump, leading to criticism from various international quarters.
A United Nations meeting to review the human rights record of the United States commenced on Friday without U.S. participation, igniting concerns over Washington's retreat from global human rights dialogue. This absence is perceived as a significant departure from established diplomatic norms.
The universal periodic review process, held every four to five years for all U.N. member states, offers a platform for governments and rights groups to assess and improve national human rights practices. However, the U.S., known for historically championing individual liberties, opted not to attend, prompting criticism from rights organizations, including Amnesty International.
While a spokesperson defended the U.S. human rights record, describing it as beyond reproach from nations with questionable records, the decision not to submit a report or engage in dialogue has led to internal and international criticism. Past U.S. participation was characterized by the aim to exemplify leadership by setting an example in human rights advocacy.
