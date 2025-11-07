India's Concerns Over Pakistan's Nuclear Activities
India has expressed concerns over Pakistan's clandestine nuclear activities following remarks by former US President Donald Trump. These activities, involving smuggling and illegal partnerships, have been ongoing for decades. This revelation underscores the existing geopolitical tensions between the two countries.
India has raised alarms over Pakistan's secretive nuclear operations, pointing to illegal smuggling and international partnerships. This comes after former US President Donald Trump mentioned the ongoing testing of nuclear weapons by Islamabad.
New Delhi asserted that these covert activities are part of a historical pattern of nuclear violations by Pakistan, highlighting deep-seated geopolitical tensions. The issue has been a longstanding concern for India, which perceives these actions as a threat to regional stability and security.
These developments emphasize the need for diplomatic vigilance and international scrutiny to prevent nuclear proliferation and ensure peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
