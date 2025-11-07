Rajnath Singh Confident of NDA Victory in Bihar Amidst Political Dynamics
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in NDA securing over 160 seats in the Bihar election, with Nitish Kumar likely to continue as chief minister. He downplayed Prashant Kishor's influence and emphasized the RSS does not interfere in political matters, defending the state's liquor ban and addressing various political scenarios.
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure more than 160 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He affirmed that Nitish Kumar is expected to retain his position as chief minister since the coalition is contesting under his leadership.
Singh dismissed the influence of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, stating that Kishor's impact is negligible. Voters are well aware of the candidates, Singh emphasized, downplaying the relevance of Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party in the election outcome.
In an exclusive interview, Singh spoke on various issues, including the timing of the BJP president's announcement, insisting it will follow the Bihar elections. He also clarified that the RSS, the BJP's ideological guide, does not meddle in the party's affairs, and defended the state's liquor ban for its positive effects.
