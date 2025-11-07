Modi Extends Support for NDA in Bihar's Assembly Elections, Criticizes Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi escalated his campaign efforts in Bihar's Aurangabad on Friday, launching a pointed criticism at the opposition's Mahagathbandhan. He accused the Congress of doubting its ally RJD's manifesto, which he described as 'a packet of lies'. This was framed as part of a broader narrative of dissent within the opposition alliance.

Modi's remarks come as speculation brews around an internal rift within the Mahagathbandhan, despite denials from both the RJD and Congress. Modi alleged the alliance's disarray signals a lack of genuine intentions towards public welfare, positioning the BJP-NDA as bearers of stability and development from their earlier governance records.

The campaign is set against the backdrop of Bihar's staggered assembly elections, with Modi emphasizing the NDA's commitment to the state's development through their Sankalp Patra. During a rally in Bihar, Modi attributed obstacles in Bihar's progress to the previous Congress-RJD governance, positioning the NDA as Bihar's choice for a stable, progressive future.

(With inputs from agencies.)