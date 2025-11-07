Left Menu

Unexpected Alliances: Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Ravi Kishan in Patna

Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of Janshakti Janata Dal, was seen with BJP MP Ravi Kishan at Patna airport, sparking speculation about a political alliance. Despite past criticisms of BJP, Yadav emphasized shared devotion to Lord Shiva. Kishan hinted at possible political shifts but remained non-committal on Yadav's future moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:21 IST
In a surprising turn during the assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of the Janshakti Janata Dal, was spotted with BJP MP Ravi Kishan at the Patna airport. Their encounter has ignited discussions over a potential new political equation.

Both politicians were returning from campaign activities and their candid discussions piqued interest among journalists, especially considering Yadav's history of criticizing the BJP. Yadav mentioned their shared devotion to Lord Shiva, while evading direct answers regarding a potential shift to the BJP.

Kishan, while speaking positively about Yadav, suggested openness within the BJP bounds for devotees dedicated to public service. Meanwhile, he dismissed queries on Yadav's past controversies, emphasizing the wisdom of Bihar's electorate in discerning truth during election times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

