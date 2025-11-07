AAP Raises Concerns Over Simultaneous Elections in Goa

In a significant political development, AAP leader Atishi expressed grave concerns on Friday regarding the simultaneous scheduling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Zila Panchayat elections in Goa. She highlighted the challenges faced by party workers, who are unable to focus on the SIR process due to election campaigns.

The criticism follows a meeting between a high-profile AAP delegation and the Election Commission of India (ECI), where they questioned the necessity of conducting the voter roll SIR alongside local elections. Led by Atishi, the delegation included AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta and AAP Goa President Amit Palekar.

Atishi warned that this dual scheduling could lead to errors in voter rolls. Highlighting procedural gaps, she emphasized the absence of a clear framework for addressing wrongful exclusions from draft electoral rolls—a crucial aspect for voter rights. The AAP plans to closely monitor the draft roll for discrepancies upon its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)