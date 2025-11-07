Left Menu

AAP Raises Concerns Over Simultaneous Elections in Goa

AAP leader Atishi voiced concerns about the simultaneous conduct of the Special Intensive Revision and Zila Panchayat elections in Goa. AAP argued that holding both together hinders electoral roll oversight and urged the Election Commission to consider separating the processes for accuracy and effective monitoring.

AAP Goa President Amit Palekar,AAP Goa Incharge Atishi and AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta (Photo/ AAP). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, AAP leader Atishi expressed grave concerns on Friday regarding the simultaneous scheduling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Zila Panchayat elections in Goa. She highlighted the challenges faced by party workers, who are unable to focus on the SIR process due to election campaigns.

The criticism follows a meeting between a high-profile AAP delegation and the Election Commission of India (ECI), where they questioned the necessity of conducting the voter roll SIR alongside local elections. Led by Atishi, the delegation included AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta and AAP Goa President Amit Palekar.

Atishi warned that this dual scheduling could lead to errors in voter rolls. Highlighting procedural gaps, she emphasized the absence of a clear framework for addressing wrongful exclusions from draft electoral rolls—a crucial aspect for voter rights. The AAP plans to closely monitor the draft roll for discrepancies upon its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

