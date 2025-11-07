Political Tensions Rise in Nuapada Amid Election Controversies
The opposition BJD and Congress have lodged complaints against BJP for alleged misconduct during the Nuapada byelection campaign. BJD claimed that the BJP delayed helicopter clearance for their leader, while Congress accused BJP of using minors in campaigns. The Election Commission has been urged to investigate and ensure fair practices.
- Country:
- India
In the heightening drama of the Nuapada byelection, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress have presented serious allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sparking political tensions.
On Friday, BJD officials lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing BJP of intentionally delaying the helicopter clearance for party president Naveen Patnaik. This alleged disruption has reportedly hindered Patnaik's campaign activities.
In a parallel complaint, the Congress accused BJP candidate Jay Dholakia of employing minors in election campaigns, demanding immediate action for this alleged infringement. The Election Commission has been called upon to uphold fair electoral practices amid these contentious circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'
Amit Shah's Bhagalpur Rally: BJP's Promise of Progress vs RJD Controversies
Protest Erupts at Rajasthan Event Over SDM's Complaint
Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar