Political Tensions Rise in Nuapada Amid Election Controversies

In the heightening drama of the Nuapada byelection, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress have presented serious allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sparking political tensions.

On Friday, BJD officials lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing BJP of intentionally delaying the helicopter clearance for party president Naveen Patnaik. This alleged disruption has reportedly hindered Patnaik's campaign activities.

In a parallel complaint, the Congress accused BJP candidate Jay Dholakia of employing minors in election campaigns, demanding immediate action for this alleged infringement. The Election Commission has been called upon to uphold fair electoral practices amid these contentious circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)