Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Nuapada Amid Election Controversies

The opposition BJD and Congress have lodged complaints against BJP for alleged misconduct during the Nuapada byelection campaign. BJD claimed that the BJP delayed helicopter clearance for their leader, while Congress accused BJP of using minors in campaigns. The Election Commission has been urged to investigate and ensure fair practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:37 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Nuapada Amid Election Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the heightening drama of the Nuapada byelection, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress have presented serious allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sparking political tensions.

On Friday, BJD officials lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing BJP of intentionally delaying the helicopter clearance for party president Naveen Patnaik. This alleged disruption has reportedly hindered Patnaik's campaign activities.

In a parallel complaint, the Congress accused BJP candidate Jay Dholakia of employing minors in election campaigns, demanding immediate action for this alleged infringement. The Election Commission has been called upon to uphold fair electoral practices amid these contentious circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil
4
Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025