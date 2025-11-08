Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court has formed a majority to reject former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal against his 27-year sentence for attempting a coup. Bolsonaro is currently under house arrest for a separate case, and his lawyers seek leniency due to health issues.

In a significant legal development, a five-member panel from Brazil's Supreme Court has established a majority against former President Jair Bolsonaro's appeal, reinforcing his 27-year incarceration verdict for plotting a coup to extend his tenure post the 2022 presidential election.

Justices Flavio Dino, Alexandre de Moraes, and Cristiano Zanin were pivotal in the decision to dismiss the appeal submitted by Bolsonaro's defense team. The remaining justices have a deadline of November 14 to formalize their votes within the court's system.

Despite the ruling, the implementation of Bolsonaro's prison sentence will only commence after the resolution of all appeals. Under house arrest since August for an unrelated charge, Bolsonaro's attorneys aim to negotiate a similarly lenient serving condition attributing to health concerns.

