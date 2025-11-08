Left Menu

Diplomatic Dilemmas: Trump and Orban's Energy Tango

U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met at the White House to discuss Hungary's reliance on Russian oil amid tensions over Ukraine. Orban outlined Hungary's energy needs while Trump supported Orban's stance, despite his push for Europe to reduce Russian energy use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 03:13 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump offered praise to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a meeting at the White House, despite Hungary's use of Russian oil and conflicts with the European Union over immigration and Ukraine. Orban, a long-time ally of Trump, discussed the necessity of Russian oil for his country.

Orban highlighted the importance of Russian energy for Hungary's economy during his meeting with Trump, who has been advocating for Europe to cut ties with Russian energy to pressure Moscow to end its conflict with Ukraine. Trump expressed understanding of Orban's position, citing Hungary's geographic disadvantages.

The meeting also touched on potential economic collaborations between the U.S. and Hungary, with Orban forecasting a strengthened alliance. In contrast to President Joe Biden's administration, Trump offered support for Orban's upcoming election. Hungary remains reliant on Russian energy amid mounting EU criticism and sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

