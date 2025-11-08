Trump Condemns G20 in South Africa Over Afrikaner Rights

US President Donald Trump has labeled the decision to hold the G20 Summit in South Africa as a "total disgrace," citing alleged human rights abuses against Afrikaners in the country. Trump declared that no US official would attend the Summit while these issues persist.

Earlier, Trump had announced his nonattendance at the G20 Summit, stating concerns over South Africa's membership in the major economies group. He criticized the country's actions against Afrikaners, involving land confiscations, portraying such moves as government-enabled racial discrimination.

Trump, re-elected US President, plans to host the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami. Under his leadership, he issued an order denouncing South Africa's disregard for Afrikaner rights and announced no aid to South Africa unless actions ceased. Trump continues to voice his objections within international forums.