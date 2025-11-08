Mumbai Youth Congress Takes Stand on Voter Irregularities
The Mumbai Youth Congress has launched an awareness campaign to alert the public about alleged irregularities in the voters' lists. Led by unit president Zeenat Shabrin, members interacted with metro and train commuters, distributing pamphlets to encourage citizen participation and safeguard democratic processes, highlighting concerns over electoral integrity.
The Mumbai Youth Congress has launched a campaign to educate the public about supposed voter list irregularities. The initiative is led by the organization's Mumbai unit president, Zeenat Shabrin.
The group traveled by metro from Ghatkopar to Sakinaka and by local train from Andheri to Goregaon on Friday. During the commute, they engaged with the public and distributed pamphlets outlining the alleged issues.
This campaign's primary goal is to inform citizens of the electoral process's concerns and encourage active involvement in protecting democracy, as stated by the Youth Congress.
