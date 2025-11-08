Mumbai Youth Congress Takes Stand on Voter Irregularities

The Mumbai Youth Congress has launched a campaign to educate the public about supposed voter list irregularities. The initiative is led by the organization's Mumbai unit president, Zeenat Shabrin.

The group traveled by metro from Ghatkopar to Sakinaka and by local train from Andheri to Goregaon on Friday. During the commute, they engaged with the public and distributed pamphlets outlining the alleged issues.

This campaign's primary goal is to inform citizens of the electoral process's concerns and encourage active involvement in protecting democracy, as stated by the Youth Congress.