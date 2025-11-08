UPS Grounds MD-11 Fleet Following Kentucky Crash

In response to a catastrophic crash in Louisville, Kentucky, UPS has grounded its entire fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft. The decision follows an incident that resulted in at least 13 fatalities, NBC News reported on Friday.

The news of UPS's action was based on information from two sources familiar with the situation, although Reuters has yet to independently confirm the details.

This move by the global logistics company highlights the potential safety concerns associated with the MD-11 model, prompting further scrutiny of its operational reliability.