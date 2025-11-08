Left Menu

UPS Grounds MD-11 Fleet Following Kentucky Crash

UPS has decided to ground its fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11 planes after one was involved in a fatal crash in Louisville, Kentucky, that claimed the lives of at least 13 people, according to NBC News. The report has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:39 IST
UPS Grounds MD-11 Fleet Following Kentucky Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a catastrophic crash in Louisville, Kentucky, UPS has grounded its entire fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft. The decision follows an incident that resulted in at least 13 fatalities, NBC News reported on Friday.

The news of UPS's action was based on information from two sources familiar with the situation, although Reuters has yet to independently confirm the details.

This move by the global logistics company highlights the potential safety concerns associated with the MD-11 model, prompting further scrutiny of its operational reliability.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

 India
2
Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

 United States
3
Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

 Pakistan
4
Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025