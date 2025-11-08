UPS Grounds MD-11 Fleet Following Kentucky Crash
UPS has decided to ground its fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11 planes after one was involved in a fatal crash in Louisville, Kentucky, that claimed the lives of at least 13 people, according to NBC News. The report has not been independently verified by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:39 IST
In response to a catastrophic crash in Louisville, Kentucky, UPS has grounded its entire fleet of McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft. The decision follows an incident that resulted in at least 13 fatalities, NBC News reported on Friday.
The news of UPS's action was based on information from two sources familiar with the situation, although Reuters has yet to independently confirm the details.
This move by the global logistics company highlights the potential safety concerns associated with the MD-11 model, prompting further scrutiny of its operational reliability.
- READ MORE ON:
- UPS
- McDonnell Douglas
- MD-11
- plane crash
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- NBC News
- safety
- fleet grounding
- Reuters
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fatal UPS Crash: Investigating the Louisville Tragedy
Tragic Louisville Cargo Crash Investigation: NTSB Delves into UPS Flight 2976 Disaster
Tragedy in Louisville: Understanding the UPS Plane Disaster
Tragedy in Louisville: Investigating the UPS Cargo Plane Inferno
Catastrophic Cargo: UPS Plane Crash Sparks Tragedy in Louisville