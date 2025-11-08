Winter session of Parliament from Dec 1 to 19: Rijiju
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:28 IST
The Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.
''The Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business),'' Rijiju said on X.
''Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people,'' he said.
