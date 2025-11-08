Left Menu

Winter session of Parliament from Dec 1 to 19: Rijiju

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 13:28 IST
Winter session of Parliament from Dec 1 to 19: Rijiju
  • Country:
  • India

The Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

''The Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business),'' Rijiju said on X.

''Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival to be held from Nov 26 to 28

 India
2
Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, BRS, BJP

Unlike typical bypoll, Jubilee Hills witnesses fierce contest between Cong, ...

 India
3
Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery' in Rajasthan's Kota

Mother, daughter found dead at home after 'robbery' in Rajasthan's Kota

 India
4
Tanzania police seek to arrest opposition leaders after protests

Tanzania police seek to arrest opposition leaders after protests

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025