PM, team suffer from 'Parliament-ophobia', alleges TMC's Derek O'Brien
PM Narendra Modi and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament, OBrien said.He added 15 day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records. The Winter Session of Parliament would be held from December 1 to 19.
As the dates for the Winter Session of Parliament were announced on Saturday, TMC leader Derek O'Brien claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is suffering from ''Parliament-ophobia''.
The Rajya Sabha leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took to X soon after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the dates for the winter session.
''Parliament-ophobia. PM Narendra Modi and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament,'' O'Brien said.
He added: ''15 day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records.'' The Winter Session of Parliament would be held from December 1 to 19.
