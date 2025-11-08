Left Menu

PM, team suffer from 'Parliament-ophobia', alleges TMC's Derek O'Brien

PM Narendra Modi and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament, OBrien said.He added 15 day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records. The Winter Session of Parliament would be held from December 1 to 19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 14:45 IST
PM, team suffer from 'Parliament-ophobia', alleges TMC's Derek O'Brien
  • Country:
  • India

As the dates for the Winter Session of Parliament were announced on Saturday, TMC leader Derek O'Brien claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is suffering from ''Parliament-ophobia''.

The Rajya Sabha leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took to X soon after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the dates for the winter session.

''Parliament-ophobia. PM Narendra Modi and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament,'' O'Brien said.

He added: ''15 day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records.'' The Winter Session of Parliament would be held from December 1 to 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made someone from these communities LoP in LS: Rajnath in Bhabua.

If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made...

 India
2
Think Investments infuses Rs 136 crore in PhysicsWallah ahead of IPO

Think Investments infuses Rs 136 crore in PhysicsWallah ahead of IPO

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Palestinian militants hand over body of another Gaza hostage

UPDATE 4-Palestinian militants hand over body of another Gaza hostage

 Global
4
Indian non-profit receives Magsaysay Award, dedicates honour to 55,000 volunteers

Indian non-profit receives Magsaysay Award, dedicates honour to 55,000 volun...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025