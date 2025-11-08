PM, team suffer from 'Parliament-ophobia', alleges TMC's Derek O'Brien

As the dates for the Winter Session of Parliament were announced on Saturday, TMC leader Derek O'Brien claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is suffering from ''Parliament-ophobia''.

The Rajya Sabha leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) took to X soon after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the dates for the winter session.

''Parliament-ophobia. PM Narendra Modi and team continue to suffer from the acute condition called Parliament-ophobia, a morbid fear of facing Parliament,'' O'Brien said.

He added: ''15 day Winter Session announced. Setting dubious records.'' The Winter Session of Parliament would be held from December 1 to 19.

