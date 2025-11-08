CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Pradesh's rights

Hitting back at BJP MP Anurag Thakur for likening the Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies in Bihar with the Kauravas of the Mahabharata, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked whether the saffron party ever fought for the rights of the hill state.

Former Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur has claimed that five Pandavas -- the BJP and its allies -- would defeat the Kauravas (the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance) in the ongoing Bihar Assembly polls.

By the five Pandavas, he meant Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha.

When asked to comment on Thakur's remarks, Chief Minister Sukhu told reporters that the Pandavas fought for their rights.

''The Himachal Pradesh BJP leaders should be asked whether they ever fought for the rights of the state,'' Sukhu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)