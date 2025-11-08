Left Menu

Tughlakian decision, devastated livelihoods of crores: Cong on 9th anniversary of demonetisation

The Congress on Saturday said the demonetisation announced on this day nine years ago was a disastrous Tughlakian decision that devastated the livelihoods of crores of Indians, besides crippling trade and micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs.Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Indian economy lost its momentum on account of the Notebandi and has never really recovered after that.Today is the 9th anniversary of the singularly disastrous, Tughlakian decision relating to demonetisation.The livelihoods of crores of Indians were devastated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 16:42 IST
Tughlakian decision, devastated livelihoods of crores: Cong on 9th anniversary of demonetisation
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday said the demonetisation announced on this day nine years ago was a ''disastrous Tughlakian decision'' that devastated the livelihoods of crores of Indians, besides crippling trade and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Indian economy lost its momentum on account of the ''Notebandi'' and has never really recovered after that.

''Today is the 9th anniversary of the singularly disastrous, Tughlakian decision relating to demonetisation.

''The livelihoods of crores of Indians were devastated. Trade and MSMEs were crippled. The unorganised sector accounting for over 92 per cent of total employment was destroyed. The amount of black and counterfeit money didn't reduce. The slogan of cashless became meaningless. The 2,000 rupee note that was introduced has been withdrawn,'' Ramesh said in a post on X.

''The Indian economy lost its momentum on account of Notebandi. It has never really recovered,'' he added.

The Congress has been critical of the decision and has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not achieving the desired results of demonetisation, which included eradicating black money and stopping its use for funding terror.

Modi announced demonetisation on November 8, 2016, stopping the currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 from circulation and announcing that they will not be legal tenders any longer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far, reports AP.

Gaza health officials say that over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in ...

 Global
2
Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity project

Centre sets up joint expert panel to study Shiradi Ghat tunnel connectivity ...

 India
3
I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

I prepared myself well for Australian conditions: Abhishek

 Australia
4
Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new college blocks

Arunachal CM enhances Dorjee Khandu merit scholarship, inaugurates new colle...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025