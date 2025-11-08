Left Menu

PM Modi to address Birsa Munda birth anniversary event in Gujarat on Nov 15

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 08-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 19:48 IST
PM Modi to address Birsa Munda birth anniversary event in Gujarat on Nov 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dediapada town in Gujarat's tribal-dominated Narmada district on November 15 to address a gathering on the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, a state minister said on Saturday.

State Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday held a meeting with officials and ministers to take stock of the preparations a week before the event.

Giving details of the programme, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel said November 15 is the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Birsa Munda, and the day is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' since 2021 after the Union Cabinet took a decision to that effect under PM Modi's leadership.

''As part of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations, PM Modi will address a large gathering at Dediapada town in Narmada district on November 15 after paying respects at a temple dedicated to a tribal deity,'' Patel told reporters.

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off 'Janjatiya Gaurav Yatra' from Ambaji town in Banaskantha district as part of Munda's birth anniversary celebrations, he said.

An official release said that in order to ensure that the present generation knows the contribution of tribal communities in the freedom struggle under the leadership of Birsa Munda, this year is being observed as the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh'. In Gujarat, the yatra is being organised as part of the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Utsav', it said. The yatra commenced on Friday from two locations - Ambaji in north Gujarat and from Umargam in South Gujarat. Both these yatras will culminate at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district on November 13 after covering a total distance of over 1,300 kilometers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

