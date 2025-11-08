Left Menu

BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

All 15 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli municipal council also went to the BJP.The partys national media co-incharge, Sanjay Mayukh, who is also its chief whip in the Bihar Legislative Council, said the results of the local body polls reflect the growing trust of people in the BJP.Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become a symbol of service, good governance and welfare of the poor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 21:55 IST
BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday hailed its win in the local body elections in Daman, Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, terming it a victory of its good governance, while asserting the results indicate people's increasing faith in the party.

The BJP swept the local body polls across Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Home Minister Amit Shah thanked people for showing a ''massive faith'' in the BJP, and said the support reflects their trust in the BJP's commitment to progress.

''Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, we will continue to make both UTs a model of good governance and development,'' the former BJP president said in a post on X.

BJP president JP Nadda also thanked people for placing their trust in the party.

''This victory clearly shows that the public stands firmly with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose efforts are transforming lives and strengthening governance at the grassroots,'' he said in a post on X.

The BJP chief also ''congratulated and appreciated'' the BJP workers for their ''tireless efforts'' in ensuring the party's success in the polls.

''The BJP considers every election important, no matter how small or big it is. People ensure the BJP's victory from panchayat to Parliament due to the party's good governance,'' MP and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni told PTI.

The results of the local body polls indicate that people's faith in the BJP is continuously increasing, he added.

In the district panchayat of Daman, the BJP won 15 out of 16 seats and secured 14 out of 15 seats in the municipal council. Of the 16 sarpanch seats, 15 went to the BJP's kitty.

In Diu, the BJP won all eight seats of the district panchayat. The party won 24 out of 26 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli panchayat. All 15 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli municipal council also went to the BJP.

The party's national media co-incharge, Sanjay Mayukh, who is also its chief whip in the Bihar Legislative Council, said the results of the local body polls reflect the ''growing trust'' of people in the BJP.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become a symbol of service, good governance and welfare of the poor. The overall trust of the nation in the BJP has become even stronger,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Taliban says

UPDATE 2-Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, ceasefire continues, Tal...

 Global
2
3 killed, 3 injured in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces compensation

3 killed, 3 injured in balcony collapse in Odisha's Cuttack, CM announces co...

 India
3
Second external power line restored at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Second external power line restored at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear pla...

 Global
4
Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win WTA Finals title

Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win WTA Finals title

 Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025