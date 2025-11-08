BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

The BJP on Saturday hailed its win in the local body elections in Daman, Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, terming it a victory of its good governance, while asserting the results indicate people's increasing faith in the party.

The BJP swept the local body polls across Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Home Minister Amit Shah thanked people for showing a ''massive faith'' in the BJP, and said the support reflects their trust in the BJP's commitment to progress.

''Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, we will continue to make both UTs a model of good governance and development,'' the former BJP president said in a post on X.

BJP president JP Nadda also thanked people for placing their trust in the party.

''This victory clearly shows that the public stands firmly with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose efforts are transforming lives and strengthening governance at the grassroots,'' he said in a post on X.

The BJP chief also ''congratulated and appreciated'' the BJP workers for their ''tireless efforts'' in ensuring the party's success in the polls.

''The BJP considers every election important, no matter how small or big it is. People ensure the BJP's victory from panchayat to Parliament due to the party's good governance,'' MP and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni told PTI.

The results of the local body polls indicate that people's faith in the BJP is continuously increasing, he added.

In the district panchayat of Daman, the BJP won 15 out of 16 seats and secured 14 out of 15 seats in the municipal council. Of the 16 sarpanch seats, 15 went to the BJP's kitty.

In Diu, the BJP won all eight seats of the district panchayat. The party won 24 out of 26 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli panchayat. All 15 seats in the Dadra and Nagar Haveli municipal council also went to the BJP.

The party's national media co-incharge, Sanjay Mayukh, who is also its chief whip in the Bihar Legislative Council, said the results of the local body polls reflect the ''growing trust'' of people in the BJP.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become a symbol of service, good governance and welfare of the poor. The overall trust of the nation in the BJP has become even stronger,'' he added.

