NDA conceded defeat in Bihar polls, its leaders preparing to vacate official residences: Khera

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday claimed that the NDA has "conceded" defeat in the Bihar assembly polls, and many of its leaders have begun the process to vacate their official residences.

Talking to reporters here, he also alleged that "sensing defeat", officials at the instance of ruling NDA leaders, "were shifting important files". "The NDA leaders have conceded defeat, after the voter turnout in the first phase and people's enthusiasm in favour of the INDIA bloc for the final phase of voting on November 11," the Congress leader asserted. "We have also come to know that many of its ministers, including deputy CMs, have begun the process to vacate their official residences… It will not be surprising if we come to know about fire breaking out at places where these files are being stored," said Khera, who is also chairman of the Media & Publicity wing of the party.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'katta' remarks at poll rallies in Bihar, alleging that the PM has insulted the state's youth by using such words.

"The Prime Minister should apologise for this," Khera said.

Modi, addressing election rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah on Saturday, had claimed that people were not voting for the RJD-helmed opposition in Bihar, as they fear that if voted to power, its regime will ''put 'katta' (country-made gun) on their heads and order them to hold their hands up".

