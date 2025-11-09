Left Menu

NDA conceded defeat in Bihar polls, its leaders preparing to vacate official residences: Khera

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday claimed that the NDA has conceded defeat in the Bihar assembly polls, and many of its leaders have begun the process to vacate their official residences.Talking to reporters here, he also alleged that sensing defeat, officials at the instance of ruling NDA leaders, were shifting important files.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:39 IST
NDA conceded defeat in Bihar polls, its leaders preparing to vacate official residences: Khera
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday claimed that the NDA has "conceded" defeat in the Bihar assembly polls, and many of its leaders have begun the process to vacate their official residences.

Talking to reporters here, he also alleged that "sensing defeat", officials at the instance of ruling NDA leaders, "were shifting important files". "The NDA leaders have conceded defeat, after the voter turnout in the first phase and people's enthusiasm in favour of the INDIA bloc for the final phase of voting on November 11," the Congress leader asserted. "We have also come to know that many of its ministers, including deputy CMs, have begun the process to vacate their official residences… It will not be surprising if we come to know about fire breaking out at places where these files are being stored," said Khera, who is also chairman of the Media & Publicity wing of the party.

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'katta' remarks at poll rallies in Bihar, alleging that the PM has insulted the state's youth by using such words.

"The Prime Minister should apologise for this," Khera said.

Modi, addressing election rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah on Saturday, had claimed that people were not voting for the RJD-helmed opposition in Bihar, as they fear that if voted to power, its regime will ''put 'katta' (country-made gun) on their heads and order them to hold their hands up".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki India

 India
2
Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of Andhra

Central team to assess damage caused by cyclone Montha in six districts of A...

 India
3
UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes charges

UP: Maulana rapes girl of his madrassa in Sitapur, medical report refutes ch...

 India
4
NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Rajnath Singh in Bihar's Aurangabad.

NDA doesn't create rift among people on basis of religion, caste, creed: Raj...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025